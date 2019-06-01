Plan for new cycle path in Aberdeen

Councillors will be asked to approve a preferred route for a new cycle and pedestrian link in Aberdeen.

The new path would encourage people to cycle and walk in the Marywell area near Cove and link it to the A956 Wellington Road corridor.

The preferred route identified by council officers would run along the Old Stonehaven Road from Marywell and connect with the new segregated shared-use path, constructed as part of the AWPR works.

This would go on to connect with the A956 Wellington Road and Charleston Road North.

Councillors on the city growth and resources committee will be asked to approve the preferred route when they meet on Thursday.

They have also been asked to agree that detailed designs be drawn up with cost estimates.

If approved, this will be reported back to committee for their approval to construct in due course.