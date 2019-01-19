Could these former north-east school sites be transformed into health centres?

NHS Grampian has identified seven locations which could be used to develop GP surgeries and medical centres in the future.

Healthcare facilities are needed to replace existing practices in three areas – Dyce and Stoneywood, Bucksburn and Bankhead, and Northfield and Mastrick.

Among the locations being considered by the health board are the former Cordyce School, the former Stoneywood School, the former Bucksburn Primary School and the Bankhead playing fields.

The sites have been proposed for inclusion in the city’s next Local Development Plan which guides development in the area.

Members of the public will be able to make comments on the sites put forward as well as suggest any other sites that should be considered in a public consultation which is expected to begin next month.