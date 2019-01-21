Aberdeen patients to be seen closer to home after GP surgery marked for closure

Patients at an Aberdeen medical practice which is set to shut have been told they will be seen at a centre close to home.

The Denburn medical practice on Rosemount Viaduct has been earmarked for closure amid plans to build an £8.1 million health centre in Northfield.

Patients told medical staff at a drop-in session they were worried about the distance they would have to travel to be seen at the new centre, to be based at the Greenferns area of Northfield.

The centre, which has not yet been named, will merge facilities in Mastrick, Northfield and Denburn.

However, bosses at the Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP), which is behind the project along with NHS Grampian, have now taken steps to address the fears of patients.

The new centre is due to open next year, and patients at the city centre practice will be able to use a satellite service at the Health and Care Village on Frederick Street. The service will be available five days a week, and will allow people who are registered at Denburn to see a GP closer to home.

An AHSCP spokesman said: “The GP practice will operate a satellite service at the Health and Care Village on Frederick Street, five days a week, with GPs, an attached practice nurse and a community nursing team.

“This means patients will able to make an appointment to be seen in this city centre facility, rather than having to visit the planned new health and care centre at Greenferns.

“The partnership has been able to respond positively to concerns from some patients about travelling to Greenferns by freeing up space within the Health and Care Village which had been used for management functions.

“Those management services are moving out of the Health and Care Village, so we can use the extra space in the building to accommodate the satellite GP service and provide an effective service which is convenient for those patients who would prefer a city centre appointment.”

Plans for the new facility, which will be built near the site of Orchard Brae School, were unveiled in November.

No decision has been made into the future of the buildings that would be vacated by the closure of the three practices.

Meanwhile, the name of the new centre has been put to a public vote, with members of community councils being canvassed for their thoughts on what the development should be called.

A Facebook poll was also initiated to gather public views on the matter, and has since closed.

It is understood the name must be cleared by both the board of NHS Grampian, and Aberdeen City Council’s Integration Joint Board, with the groups expected to meet in the coming months.