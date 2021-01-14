Plan for 284 homes near north-east industrial estate recommended for approval

Plans to build 284 new homes near a north-east industrial estate have been recommended to be approved.

The Formartine area committee will discuss the proposals for land to the east of the Blackdog Industrial Estate, in Blackdog, when it meets next week.

Full planning permission is being sought by Kirkwood Homes Ltd for the OP1 site, which is included in the local development plan, allocated for 600 homes, 4ha of employment land and 7ha of strategic reserve.

Officers have recommended the go-ahead via a delegated grant is given to the application, which would cover only 284 homes, a mixture of private and affordable housing, in both apartments, semi-detached and detached homes.

A delegated grant allows the committee to approve an application without it going to the planning committee.

It would be subject to confirmation from Transport Scotland that there are no objections to the application after officials have assessed the site.

A report, which will be heard by councillors when the area committee meets, said: “The proposal represents the latest attempt to develop the housing element of this allocation.”

It added that the plans had been amended from the original scheme put forward but still complied with the adopted Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2017.

The report added: “The uplift in housing numbers within this portion of the site would not prevent the delivery of the allocation, or otherwise significantly detract from the character or amenity of the surrounding area.”