Plain sailing for OAPs on Aberdeen dolphin trip

Residents of an Aberdeen care home were treated to a trip out on the water on a dolphin-watching trip.

Aberdeen Harbour Boat Tours took the eight pensioners from Jesmond Care Home in Bridge of Don out on a one-hour tour of the city harbour.

Retired seafarer Bob McKay, 79, thoroughly enjoyed his experience and said it was “good to be back” out at sea.

Emily Macintosh, 83, also enjoyed the trip and was joined by her daughter Susan Reid. Emily was last on a boat when she was 12 years old.

Susan said: “What an amazing experience for the residents at Jesmond Care Home and thanks to the lovely team there.

“My mum thoroughly enjoyed it, spotting dolphins which led to big smiles all round.”

Dawn Gardiner, manager of the care home, which specialises in helping people with dementia, said: “It has been lovely to watch our residents enjoy a day trip to see dolphins.

“These trips are fantastic for morale and have great benefits for overall health and wellbeing.”