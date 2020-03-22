Placements for Aberdeen student nurses and midwives suspended in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Students at an Aberdeen university have had their NHS placements stopped amid the coronavirus crisis.

First and second year students at Robert Gordon University (RGU) have put measures in place to stop the placements in order to protect their health and safety.

Those who wish to help out will remain on a nursing bank.

Final years nursing students will have a number of options to volunteer and receive payment for their contribution to healthcare services. The experience will also go towards registration with the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

A statement posted online by the university said: “Our student nurses and midwives have been making a significant contribution in the health care delivery for COVID-19. We are proud of their efforts but their own health and safety will always be paramount.

“That is why the university, in consultation with our NHS partners, has taken the decision to suspend clinical placements in the NHS for its first and second year student nurses and midwives during the pandemic.

“We will protect our students from the frontline duties during these unprecedented times while ensuring they can continue to progress in their studies and complete their training.

“We recognise that some students may want to stay in the NHS; all of our student nurses and midwives can remain on the nursing bank. Our final nursing students will also have a number of options to volunteer and receive payment for their contribution to healthcare delivery.

“And, this will take place under specific conditions of practice to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place to deliver vital care in a safe and effective way. This experience will go towards their registration with the Nursing and Midwifery Council.”

