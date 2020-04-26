P&J Live wins award celebrating ‘built environment’

A north-east events centre has won an award celebrating the built environment.

TECA, which contains the P&J Live arena, was named best commercial project at the Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (Rics) Social Impact Awards.

The centre, which opened last year, was described by Rics as “a world-class events and leisure complex”.

It was one of the winners across eight different categories.

The event’s head judge Colin Smith said: “The built environment is an integral part of the Scottish economy but also makes a positive impact on our everyday lives.

“It is warming to reflect on these winning projects and how they are not only a demonstration of the breadth of talent within the profession, but showcase how buildings can make towns and cities across the country more inclusive, and can deliver communities people can be proud of.”