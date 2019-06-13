P&J Live to host UK’s first World Clydesdale Horse show

Aberdeen is set to host the first-ever World Clydesdale Show in the UK.

It will take place at P&J Live across four days on October 20-23 in 2022.

Traditionally the event has taken place in North America – making the north-east show the first time it has been held in UK and Scotland, home of the Clydesdale Horse.

The show is set to promote Clydesdale breeding in the UK and it’s hoped will attract visitors from around the world.

Ailsa Clark, chairwoman for World Clydesdale Show 2022, said: “We are thrilled that the World Clydesdale Show 2022, will be held at this prestigious venue.

“The arena and exhibition space provides the opportunity to showcase these amazing horses.

“The Committee is looking forward to working with P&J Live over the coming years.”

Information on tickets will be released at a later date.