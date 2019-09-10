P&J Live to host start of Premier darts event

PDC chairman Barry Hearn says it will be “fantastic” to start the 2020 Premier League season in Aberdeen.

The widest-reaching event in darts will kick-off next year in the Granite City at the new P&J Live.

A record Aberdeen crowd will roar on 10 of the world’s top throwers on Thursday February 6 as the 17-night competition gets under way.

The AECC has hosted a round of the Premier League every year since 2006, but next year will be the first time the curtain-raiser is in the north-east.

PDC supremo Hearn is excited the Premier League is returning to Aberdeen.

Hearn said: “The 2019 Unibet Premier League proved hugely successful and the confirmation of the schedule for 2020 is an exciting moment for us.

“To make our debut at the new P&J Live in Aberdeen will be a fantastic way to start the season.

“And once again we’ll be visiting Ireland, the Netherlands and Germany throughout four months of top-class action.”

After starting in Aberdeen the Premier League will visit Nottingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Exeter, Liverpool and Newcastle before two nights in Rotterdam.

After that the player or two players at the bottom of the standings will be eliminated.

Following the trip to the Netherlands the remaining players will visit Belfast, Sheffield, Manchester, Berlin, Birmingham, Glasgow and Leeds before the top four battle it out to be crowned champion on finals night at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday May 21.

The players in next year’s event will be confirmed following the PDC World Championship which concludes on January 1.

Normally the top four players in the PDC’s order of merit qualify after the World Championship for the Premier League along with six wildcards, four of which are selected by the governing body and two by broadcaster Sky Sports.

This year’s event was different because Scot Gary Anderson pulled out three days before the start of the tournament due to a back injury.

Rather than invite one replacement over the first nine weeks the PDC brought in a different guest player each week, known as a “contender”.

That led to a memorable night in Aberdeen back in March.

Huntly’s John Henderson, pictured, was selected as the contender and backed by the usual buoyant home crowd he drew 6-6 with world No1 and Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen.

It remains to be seen whether the PDC will invite contenders for the 2020 tournament.