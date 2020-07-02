P&J Live joins #LetTheMusicPlay campaign

A major north-east venue is backing a campaign to highlight the plight of the live music industry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

P&J Live has thrown its support behind LetTheMusicPlay which aims to show the importance of the sector and make sure the government cannot ignore it.

The campaign also aims to secure public and financial support to make sure the industry survives amid the coronavirus crisis.

Efforts to highlight the impact of lockdown is being led by the Featured Artists Coalition, the UK trade body for major music acts including Coldplay and Ed Sheeran.

As part of the campaign music fans are being urged to take social media today and post a short video or image of the last show they attended along with the #LetTheMusicPlay hashtag.

The last concert held at P&J Live was Lewis Capaldi on March 15 and the multi-million-pound venue has not host another similar event since due to the lockdown restrictions.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live said joining forces with big names from the pop is best way to make sure their voices are heard.

She said: “It’s important that we join together with our industry, work together to highlight the importance of the UK’s live music industry, ensure the government don’t ignore live music and make noise to get the public and financial support the industry needs to survive.

“Promoters, agents, managers and hundreds of artists including Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi, Take That, Sam Smith, Beverley Knight, Eric Clapton and Muse, along with all the UK’s Arenas, theatres and music venues together, sends a very powerful message.”

P&J Live opened last summer and since then has hosted a number of major artists including Rod Stewart, Liam Gallagher, Simple Minds and The Script all performing in that time.

Louise said they want the government to set out advice on how venues can reopen safely as the world continues to adapt to dealing with Covid-19.

She said: “Live Music is a huge part of our business mix and footfall.

“The purpose of the campaign is to make as loud a noise as possible to ensure the Government gets the message that the UK live music industry must be protected.

“We are looking for guidance on holding live events on our return, but most importantly a time frame for when we can be up and running, doing what we do best. This will allow us to plan a safe reopening.

“We know that music fans are great at getting behind campaigns and we would love to see some support, retweets, shares and use the hashtag #LetTheMusicPlay.”