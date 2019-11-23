P&J Live bosses vow to improve access and parking for fans after hold-ups at Jack Whitehall concert

Bosses at a multi-million-pound venue have vowed to improve both roads access and parking for fans.

It comes after people visiting P&J Live to see comedian Jack Whitehall on Thursday night were left waiting in traffic for an hour.

The venue experienced its highest ever demand for parking for a single event, with all of the 2,200 spaces filled.

Another contributing factor to the delay was a crash on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road.

This led to it being closed with a significant build-up of traffic outside the £333 million entertainment complex.

Jack Whitehall’s performance was also delayed by 10 minutes with drivers redirected to the Craibstone Park and Ride.

In a statement, P&J Live apologised and said it was working with the council to avoid any repeat.

Bosses said they would draw up fresh transport arrangements ahead of three major events in the coming weeks.

The statement said: “We regret the inconvenience and disappointment caused to our visitors in their efforts to access the site.

“We wish to assure the public that immediate action is being taken and we are in discussions with Aberdeen City Council to make the visitor experience more efficient.

“For future events, including Michael Buble, Rod Stewart and BBC Sports Personality of the Year we will have alternative transport plans in place which will be communicated to all ticket holders prior to the event.”

Nick Waight, managing director at P&J Live, added: “In light of the issues surrounding road access and parking at P&J Live, we are working closely with Aberdeen City Council to implement measures for shows.

“We want our visitors to have a positive experience when they attend P&J Live.

“It is paramount that we work with the council to ensure road access to the venue and alternative parking solutions are made available to our customers.”

Singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon was to play at P&J Live tonight and fans are being urged to use the Stagecoach shuttle bus services from Union Square as well as services from the Craibstone Park and Ride.