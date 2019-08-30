P&J Live announces new sponsor deal

Aberdeen’s new entertainment venue P&J Live has announced a new partner.

Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE), is the official sponsor of the exhibition and conference hub at the new £330 million building.

The BHGE Exhibition and Conference Hub is a world-class, multi-purpose event space within P&J Live.

It will host hundreds of events each year including conferences, exhibitions, banquets and private events.

All the spaces, which include seven conference and nine meeting rooms, were designed to cater for the varying needs of event organisers. Each room offers state-of-the-art technology.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The centre boasts 6,000m² of flexible event space consisting of three sub-divisible 2,000m² halls. These halls will host a number of trade and consumer exhibitions including Offshore Europe, taking place next week, BRICKLIVE and 4TG Gamecon.

Findlay Anderson of Baker Hughes said: “We’re excited about this commitment to P&J Live as an official partner of the Exhibition and Conference Hub. We are proud to partner with a company that places an emphasis on and shares our interest in supporting the community.”

Ian Tussie of SMG Europe, which operates P&J Live, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome BHGE as a partner at our new venue in Aberdeen.

“We’ll be working together to maximise the value of this partnership over the next five years and beyond.

“BHGE has fully bought into the venue and all it offers and we look forward to working together.”