Pizza time! Peterhead to get first ever Domino’s

Peterhead pizza fans have received news that will take some topping.
The north-east town will finally get a slice of the action with its first ever branch of Domino’s.
The wildly popular international chain’s nearest outlet to the Blue Toon is presently 30 miles away in Inverurie.
That’s quite a trek, even for a pepperoni pizza with a tub of garlic and herb dip.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe