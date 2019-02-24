Pittodrie quiz to raise cash for north-east charity

Aberdeen FC’s Pittodrie Stadium is to host a quiz night in aid of a north-east charity.

The event will be held on Friday March 8 in aid of North East Sensory Services (NESS), which helps blind and deaf people in the area achieve independence.

Teams of four people each are being invited to take part in the quiz, which is being hosted by RedTV and Northsound presenter Andrew Shinie.

Businessman Bob Bain, who helped organise the event, said: “It is a pleasure to do this quiz for such a worthwhile cause.

“Especially with the charity’s 140th anniversary looming, I’ll see if I can incorporate some historical facts to mark this amazing landmark.”

A comedy night is also being held in aid of the charity at Deveronside social club in Banff on Friday March 15.