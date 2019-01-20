Pitches for new £54m north-east community hub to be discussed

Councillors are expected to confirm the type of pitch surfaces at a new north-east academy.

Ward members at the Garioch area committee are to meet tomorrow to finalise plans for two sports pitches at the new £54 million Inverurie Community Campus.

When it opens in 2021, the school will include 73 classroom and lab spaces, four learning plazas, six staff work space hubs, a conference suite and a large dining hall and kitchen.

The new school will also include two new sports pitches.

Members of the committee have been asked to confirm a 3G synthetic all-weather pitch for the larger, full-size surface used for rugby and football.

The smaller pitch is due to be a 2G surface suitable for hockey, netball, tennis and other sports.

In a report to councillors, the council’s education director Laurence Findlay said: “The two synthetic pitches form part of the overall Inverurie Community Campus project.

“Funding for the two surfaces is included within the approved project budget.

“In the event that additional costs are incurred as a result of adapting the specification of the pitches this can be met through the project risk fund.”

Community space at the development will include a four-court games hall, two gymnasiums, a dance studio and a fitness studio.

The new school will also feature a six-lane pool, training pool, hydrotherapy pool and warm-water pool.