Pipe burst causes 72 Aberdeen properties to be without water

A number of properties in Aberdeen are without water this afternoon.

A burst pipe on Gairn Crescent is causing the issue in the AB10 area and was reported at 12.45pm.

72 properties in that area have been affected by this, with water being switched off at about 1.30pm.

Scottish Water has estimated that the supply will be restored to the homes by 5pm.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank customers for their understanding while we work to resolve the issue.”