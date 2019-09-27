Pipe bands, silent disco and live music planned for north-east town’s music festival

Organisers of a music festival today spoke of their excitement at bringing the event to a north-east town for the first time.

In-Tune Inverurie will host a series of events starting tonight, with pop, rock, jazz and country music performances on offer.

Inverurie Business Improvement District (Bid) organised the three-day musical offering and hopes to create a festival atmosphere in the town centre.

Bid manager Derek Ritchie said the organisation was looking forward to welcoming people to the town.

Winner of the Scottish jazz vocalist of the year award Seonaid Aitken is one of the acts kicking off the festival.

Seonaid was to perform at Inverurie Town Hall at 7.30pm today with a nine-piece jazz band playing the music of Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong.

Various food vendors will also be parked on Station Road over the three days.

A number of free performances will take place throughout the town, including members of the Scottish Fiddle Orchestra who will perform on the High Street tomorrow.

A silent disco will be held on Sunday at 3pm.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Ritchie urged music lovers to snap up their tickets online, but said they would be available on the door.

He said: “The In-Tune weekend is our first attempt at a music festival in the town centre.

“We are looking to build on the event for years to come and make it bigger and better.

“Bid is all about getting footfall into the town centre and supporting businesses.

“We are looking to get people into the habit of coming into Inverurie, which is why we have so many different events going on.

“We are really looking forward to the event.

“We have tried to make sure there is something for everyone and we have a wide range of music on offer.

“There are Scottish bands, country, jazz, soul, classical and tribute bands. We even have a kids’ interactive night on the Saturday.”

Mr Ritchie added: “The silent disco on Sunday afternoon will be something different before our big finale where there will be eight pipe bands involved, which should be a great spectacle.”

A full programme is available at www.inverurie-intune.com