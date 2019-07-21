North-east pipe band celebrates European championship win

A north-east pipe band is celebrating after being crowned European Champions.

The Portlethen and District Pipe Band, which is competing in its first season at Grade Two level, finished top of the European Championships in Inverness.

The talented musicians have managed to win more than 20 trophies this year.

Julie Brinklow, 46, Pipe Major for the group, said she was delighted by how the season has gone.

She said: “I don’t know if it’s ever happened to a newly promoted band in Grade Two before but it was an amazing result.”