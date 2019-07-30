Pioneering women of Aberdeen celebrated for contributions to city

A new booklet celebrating the pioneering women of Aberdeen has been created.

It features 22 women who have made a significant contribution to the city and will be launched at an event tomorrow at the Central Library on Rosemount Viaduct.

To book a place, call 01224 652500 or email LibraryEvents@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Here’s a selection of our inspiring women…

Lorna Moon (1886- 1930)

Helen Nora Wilson Low, better known as Lorna Moon, was a journalist, novelist and screen writer who was born in Strichen.

The booklet outlines her life, detailing her marriage to William Hebditch and the movement of the family before they settled in Minneapolis, where she became a journalist using the name Lorna Moon.

In 1921, she moved to Hollywood and became a script writer for Cecil B De Mille.

Highly regarded in the film world, she unfortunately caught tuberculosis, though kept on writing. She died in a sanatorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico, aged 44.

Caroline Phillips (1870 – 1956)

Caroline was born in Kintore and moved to Aberdeen in 1874.

She became a journalist alongside her brother and worked at the Aberdeen Daily Journal from 1900.

A suffragette, she joined the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU) and was honorary secretary of the women’s branch from 1907 to 1909. Some of her correspondence is kept archived in the city, including those with the Pankhursts.

In 1912, she inherited the Station Hotel, gave up journalism and left Aberdeen.

She died in 1956 aged 85.

Nora Christin Cobban Griffith (1870 – 1937)

An Egyptologist, Nora was born in Newmachar and founded the Griffith Institute, at Oxford University, a centre for research which is now world-renowned.

Her interest in the subject was sparked on a trip to Egypt in 1906 and led to her becoming a conservator in the archaeological museum of King’s College Aberdeen.

She married Francis Griffith in 1909 and they researched Nubia and Sudan. When he died, she made it her life’s mission to continue what he had started.

She had her own articles published and she is credited for collecting everything in the Griffiths’ personal Egyptological library.

She left most of her estate to Oxford University, with her legacy consisting of objects, books, documents and money.

Within her obituary, it was quoted that Nora was “the admiration of her wide circle of friends at home and abroad” but was more known for her hospitality, her sense of humour and courage.

Annie Inglis (1922-2010)

Known affectionately as Grannie Annie, Annie Inglis MBE dedicated her life to teaching and in turn inspired generations to take the stage.

Annie, who was born in Lanarkshire, moved up to the Granite City in 1953 after studying English at Glasgow University.

She taught phonetics at Aberdeen College of Education and developed the amateur Attic Theatre Group in 1957.

Annie encouraged many with her fight to ensure Aberdeen Arts Centre remained open and was a testament to her ethos, which was that the theatre should be accessible to all.

Nan Shepherd (1893 – 1981)

Well-known to most, writer and teacher Nan Shepherd is now on the Scottish

£5 note.

Born at Westerton Cottage, Peterculter, she became a lecturer of English at what was called the Training Centre for Teachers, later becoming the Aberdeen College of Education.

While a lecturer, she wrote three novels, The Quarry Wood, The Weatherhouse and

A Pass in the Grampians, all set in the north-east.

She also wrote a collection of poems and a book, inspired by walking in the Cairngorms.

She died in February 1981 in Woodend Hospital at the age of 88.

Maggie Myles (1892 – 1988)

Midwife Maggie was a pioneer in the field and contributed articles to professional journals in the UK, Canada and USA.

She wrote the Textbook for Midwives, first published in 1953, with recently edited versions still used by students across the world today.

After leaving school, she migrated to Canada where she married a Canadian farmer. However, she returned to Aberdeen when he died.

She trained as a midwife in Alford, before returning to Canada. After hearing a new maternity hospital was being built in Edinburgh, she again came back to Scotland.

Marion Douglas, Lady Drum (1577 – 1633)

One of the earliest women included is Lady Drum, considered to be an early philanthropist, who left money to provide a home for poor widows and aged virgins.

It was built circa 1677, called Lady Drum’s Hospital, on the site of what we know today as Drum’s Lane, off Upperkirkgate.

The daughter of the Earl of Buchan, she married Alexander Irvine, Laird of Drum, around 1590. The couple’s initials can still be seen at the new mansion of Drum, which was built during their marriage.

They were an influential family, with him giving money to Aberdeen University and her to the hospital.

Archives state that she left “300 merks” in a legacy, which is believed to be around £2,000, for guild widows and spinsters.

The mortification board with the exact wording of her bequest can still be seen on the ground floor of Aberdeen Town House.

Her initiative helped fill the void in female society in Aberdeen, which lacked focus since the nunneries closed after the Reformation.

Catherine Hollingworth OBE (1904 – 1999)

Born in Brechin, Catherine was a speech therapist and founder of the Children’s Theatre.

A road traffic accident in Kirriemuir in 1933 led her to use her learning to address the injury to her own speech – igniting an interest in speech therapy.

The Children’s Theatre was set up in 1942 and she also started the Festival of Drama and the Spoken Word, in which children performed to other youngsters.

She believed if you allowed the youngsters to play only to each other, without adults present, it would increase their creativity and imagination.

Mary Esslemont CBE (1891 – 1984)

Doctor Mary Esslemont was born in 1981, a granddaughter of one of the founding partners of iconic store Esslemont and Macintosh.

After attending Aberdeen University, she taught science in London before returning to the city to study medicine.

In her student years, she was the first female president of the Aberdeen University Student Representative Council.

She worked as a GP with an interest in gynaecology, prenatal care and family planning and did much to improve the wellbeing of mothers and babies. She received the freedom of the city in 1981.

Isabella Fyvie Mayo (1843 – 1914)

Isabella was a poet and novelist who also wrote under the pen name Edward Garrett.

She got her big break when publisher Alexander Strahan allowed her to write a series of essays for the Sunday Magazine after a contributor pulled out.

Called The Occupations of a Retired Life, it was a great success.

She managed to clear her family’s debt after their bakery business failed following her father’s death.

She was an author, translator, feminist and an anti-slavery activist.

Isabella was also the first woman to be elected to a public board in Aberdeen.

She was a pen friend of both Leo Tolstoy and Mahatma Gandhi and was a prolific writer of prose and poetry.

She was also one of the pioneering translators of Tolstoy into English.

Her writing stood firm on issues and she became known as an ethical anarchist.

Hilda Wernham (1919 – 2002)

A foundaing member of homelessness charity Aberdeen Cyrenians, she started the night shelter, which was the first wet hostel – which allows alcohol to be drunk – in the country.

Wernham House, which still exists today, was named after her as a mark of respect.

She was brought up in Deeside and trained as a nurse.

She was one of the first on the scene when the Zoology Building collapsed in

1966 and she held the hand of the injured and comforted trapped workmen.

She was also a Justice of the Peace.

Janet Wishart (1539 – 1596)

Janet was burned as a witch after being accused of witchcraft alongside her son Thomas Leyis.

The pair faced a trial in the Tolbooth in 1596 and were convicted on 18 points of witchcraft.

Janet and her family became the focus of authorities after a series of accusations were made against her. Some of her charges included a spell on a fisherman, raising a storm by throwing hot coals, and the death of two men who drowned when they had gone to wash, after she was seen leaving their yard at 2am.

She was also accused of using supernatural powers to frighten her neighbour after noises were heard from her home.

Thomas was convicted on three counts of witchcraft. Her husband and three daughters had to leave Aberdeen after also going on trial but were admonished of their charge. They were not allowed to come within 10 miles of the burgh.