Pioneering scheme helped trainee Aberdeen police officer find her place

A trainee Aberdeen police officer has said she is in the “right place” after a pioneering scheme helped her get a job fighting crime.

When the ambitious law student arrived in Aberdeen nine years ago, she knew it was the place she wanted to call home.

After learning about counter-terrorism and securing an embassy job, Sanya Panova, originally from Bulgaria, knew she was destined to join the force.

The 28-year-old is carrying out her probation training and works out of the Manor Park police station in Northfield.

Her interest in a police career was piqued by a project aimed at encouraging more people from ethnic minorities to sign up.

The introduction to policing programme was launched by Police Scotland in 2017.

The scheme runs over three weekends, giving potential candidates the opportunity to enhance their knowledge of the force, understand the selection process and speak to senior officers and specialist divisions at Scottish Police College at Tulliallan Castle, near Kincardine in Fife.

When it started, it helped recruit 18 new officers from ethnic minority backgrounds, and the totals for the last two years have both been 68.

PC Panova said: “Everything I’ve done pointed towards the police and it felt right.

“The day I joined the police I knew it was the right place for me. It is the place I want to be.”

PC Panova came to Aberdeen University in 2010 to study law and then stayed for another year to complete a master’s degree in counter-terrorism.

During the summer holidays at the university she had internships with the security services in Sofia and at the Bulgarian embassy in London.

She said her time working in the sector was something of a stepping stone for her joining the force at the end of 2018.

PC Panova said the diversity scheme did not give her a leg-up when it came to applying for a job as an officer on the city streets.

She said: “It is in no way a programme that gives such candidates an advantage, it is just a forum for them to ask questions about it.

“Scotland is changing and Police Scotland are trying to encompass this and bring in people from ethnic minorities to reflect this change.

“There was a day when we went to Tulliallan training centre just on an open day to see the training facilities.

“When we were there, I knew it was somewhere I wanted to be one day. It was really something that encouraged me even more.”