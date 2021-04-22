Pilot project to help sheltered housing residents ‘reverse the physical decline’ sparked by lockdown inactivity

A new initiative will be rolled out at two Aberdeen sheltered housing complexes in a bid to “reverse the physical decline” caused by lockdown.

With many people staying home whenever possible over the last year, opportunities for leaving the house and being active have been limited.

As a result of the increased inactivity, health bosses have noticed people getting weaker and more injury-prone.

Next month Bon Accord Care (BAC) is going to trial a new scheme to help residents at two sheltered housing complexes regain some of the strength lost to lockdown.

From May 3, specially-developed packs will be delivered to Provost Hogg Court and Fairley Den in Aberdeen as part of BAC’s Staying Active And Moving More initiative.

Each contains image cards of exercise which residents can safely carry out at home, alongside basic equipment such as resistance bands.

The project will initially run for 12 weeks, with the option to make it a permanent fixture across all BAC sites if it is deemed a success.

It was drawn up by Catriona Binns and Dawn Walker from Bon Accord Care, with Andrinne Craig from Sport Aberdeen and members of Aberdeen City Health And Social Care Partnership.

Ms Walker, a BAC reablement facilitator, said: “This is a really exciting project for Bon Accord Care to be involved with.

“Both Catriona and I are delighted to have the opportunity to become involved with this initiative in an effort to reverse the physical decline and deconditioning that has occurred within our service users during lockdown.

“We look forward to seeing the positive results and the effect on our service users’ physical and mental wellbeing.”

Darren Smith, Aberdeen City Health And Social Care Partnership wellbeing coordinator, said: “The recent lockdowns have seriously de-conditioned our citizens, especially older adults.

“These physical activity packs were specifically designed to redress this de-conditioning.”