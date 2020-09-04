Piece of north-east’s industrial heritage to be moved to new home

An iconic piece of the north-east’s paper making past will make its final journey to its new home.

The massive 50-tonne granite roll was used by Thomas Tait and Sons Ltd, the Inverurie Paper Mill, until the site closed its doors in 2009.

Measuring almost 32ft long with a circumference of 26ft it was last moved in 1985 when it was installed in a new machine at the mill – PM4 – part of a £22.5 million investment.

The roll’s final journey takes place tomorrow (Saturday) when it moves to the Garioch Heritage Centre where it will come to rest on plinths at the museum in Inveruie.

It will be craned into position by a 200-tonne lifting crane from the lorry and has been stored at Kirkwood Commercial Park on the site of the former mill and the supports at the Heritage Centre, on which the roll will sit, have been being provided by Malcolm Allan.

The roll is being donated by the Tait family, former owners of Thomas Tait and Sons Ltd.

It played a vital function at the mill, squeezing water out of the paper at the early stages of production on a machine which, at the time, was the biggest of its type in the UK.

The machine was originally destined for Iran, but the Iranian Revolution left the German manufacturer with a “redundant” machine.

Thomas Tait bought it to bring to Inverurie to create business communication and fine copier papers. A building the size of two football pitches end to end was built to house the PM4 machine.