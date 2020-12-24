PICTURES: Wintry conditions hit the north-east

Residents in the north-east woke up to wintry conditions this morning.

Met Office warned snow and ice could lead to “difficult driving conditions” on Christmas Eve.

The yellow warning is in place till 11am and forecasts “widespread icy patches on untreated surfaces, and up to 1 cm of snow below 100m away from the coasts, with 2 to 3 cm between 200 and 300m”.

“Showers will turn less frequent after dawn on Christmas Eve.”

The alert is in place till 11am and also covers the north of Scotland.

The snow gates at Glens of Foundland in Huntly on the A96 were closed for several hours this morning but have now reopened.

Snow in Aberdeen on Christmas Eve. Picture by Erskine Logan

