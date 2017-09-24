In Pictures: Thousands tackle ‘toughest ever’ Banchory Beast Race

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

More than 2,500 competitors lined up to tame the Banchory beast yesterday.

Changes to the course made this year’s Beast Race the “toughest ever” according to event organisers.

New obstacles, including the icy cold Looney Dook and perilous Black Hole, meant every competitor was pushed to the limit as they completed the course, with many running for charity.

And more than £50,000 has been raised this year alone so far for official partner charity, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

In total Beast Race participants have raised more than £178,000 for the charity.

This year’s fastest male runners were Swaid Worms (51mins 42 seconds), Ossian Arthur (55 minutes 19 seconds) and Scott Birse (55 minutes 45 seconds).

The fastest woman to complete the course was Tabitha Shepperson (1 hour, 5 minutes and 36 seconds) followed by Coralie Arthur and Kym Booth who both completed it in just over 1 hour 6 minutes.

Jono Buckland, director at organisers FireTrail Events, said: “The competitors told us they wanted it tougher, so we made Prime Four Beast Race tougher. A lot tougher.

“For thousands of people it really was a chance to break the beast.

“If someone at your work tomorrow was taking part you might want to go easy on them, as they’ve been through a lot.”

