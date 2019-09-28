Pictures show hazardous road conditions after heavy rain hits north-east

Roads have been left impassable and bus services suspended due to heavy rain in the north-east this morning.

Police said they shut parts of the A90 between Peterhead and Fraserburgh this morning due to flooding and SEPA and the Met Office both issued alerts.

Traffic flow is improving on the A90 but motorists are being advised to drive with caution.

Sebastian Rennie took a picture of road conditions between Fraserburgh and Rosehearty and said: “It’s severely flooded! From experience right now I wouldn’t even chance it!”

The flooding has impacted Stagecoach bus services in the Fraserburgh and Macduff areas.

#NScotServiceUpdate

273 service Due to the flooding and vehicles stuck in water the 273 service # Fraserburgh to #Gardenstown will be diverting using the A98 for the rest of the day. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. For live bus times please see our app. pic.twitter.com/QLy4X4qEWM — StagecoachNScot (@StagecoachNScot) September 28, 2019

#NScotServiceUpdate#Macduff 35 service is currently running with delays of up to 15mins at present due to flooding in many areas along the route. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. For live bus times please see our app. pic.twitter.com/ogyu0OpYsk — StagecoachNScot (@StagecoachNScot) September 28, 2019

The Met Office yellow ‘be aware’ warning said up to 30mm of rain had fallen in the Buchan Corner overnight and up to another 30mm was possible.

The warning was to expire at 1pm today.

A Moray Coastguard spokesman said: “Various roads across the area are flooding today due to the torrential rainfall currently being experienced.

“If you come across a flooded road, please do not attempt to go through it, you wont be able to see the surface and may become stranded with a flooded vehicle or potentially swept away.

“It only takes a small amount of moving water to move even a heavy 4×4 style vehicle.

“If you get into difficulties or see anyone get into difficulties, don’t hesitate to call the emergency services.”