Pictures show hazardous road conditions after heavy rain hits north-east

by Dale Haslam
28/09/2019, 1:27 pm Updated: 28/09/2019, 2:38 pm
The road from Fraserburgh to Rosehearty on Saturday morning. Credit: Sebastian Rennie
Roads have been left impassable and bus services suspended due to heavy rain in the north-east this morning.

Police said they shut parts of the A90 between Peterhead and Fraserburgh this morning due to flooding and SEPA and the Met Office both issued alerts.

Traffic flow is improving on the A90 but motorists are being advised to drive with caution.

Sebastian Rennie took a picture of road conditions between Fraserburgh and Rosehearty and said: “It’s severely flooded! From experience right now I wouldn’t even chance it!”

Clinton Drive, Sandhaven. Credit: https://www.facebook.com/FatManSkinnyCamera/
Flooding in Sandhaven. Credit: https://www.facebook.com/FatManSkinnyCamera/
Flooding in Sandhaven. Credit: https://www.facebook.com/FatManSkinnyCamera/

The flooding has impacted Stagecoach bus services in the Fraserburgh and Macduff areas.

 

The Met Office yellow ‘be aware’ warning said up to 30mm of rain had fallen in the Buchan Corner overnight and up to another 30mm was possible.

The warning was to expire at 1pm today.

A Moray Coastguard spokesman said: “Various roads across the area are flooding today due to the torrential rainfall currently being experienced.

“If you come across a flooded road, please do not attempt to go through it, you wont be able to see the surface and may become stranded with a flooded vehicle or potentially swept away.

“It only takes a small amount of moving water to move even a heavy 4×4 style vehicle.

“If you get into difficulties or see anyone get into difficulties, don’t hesitate to call the emergency services.”

 

