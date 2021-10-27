Pictures show Christmas Market stalls arriving in Aberdeen

Work has begun to set up Aberdeen’s Christmas in the Quad.

The first load of stalls have been unloaded from trucks outside Marischal College.

A forklift was seen earlier today unloading wooden slats from the back of a lorry parked on Broad Street, with the parts being transported to the building’s central quadrangle.

Eventually they will be slotted together to form 24 stalls, offering food and other Christmas treats to those visiting the market.

Last week, Aberdeen City Council approved plans to bring the Christmas Village back to the city after it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Favourites such as the ice rink, helter skelter and balloon ride will be returning to Broad Street from November 18.

It seems the organisers are wasting no time in putting together the Christmas in the Quad, which will raise money for local children’s charity Charlie House.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “This year, Aberdeen Inspired will be working with Charlie House to deliver the market in the quad at Marischal College.

“The collection of stalls will provide a showcase for local businesses and a choice of artisanal produce and gifts for Christmas shoppers from near and far.

“With Aberdeen City Council and partners leading on the entertainment and catering, we are all working together to deliver a highly appealing and safe Christmas Village.”