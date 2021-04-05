Lockdown easing in pictures: Shavers, shovels and shivers as north-east marks easing of restrictions on chilly Easter Monday

Barbers and garden centres opened their doors to the public for the first time in four months today, as the ‘arctic plunge’ brought down temperatures across the country.

Today marks the second stage of the Scottish Government’s significant easing of lockdown restrictions, which began on Friday with the lifting of the ‘stay at home’ guidance.

As well as hairdressers and garden centres, non-essential click and collect services are reopening, more college students are returning to campus and contact sport for 12 to 17-year-olds will be permitted again.

There has not been much revelling outdoors for Easter Monday, though, as an icy blast of weather meant snow for much of the country not long after a sunny few days last week.

Here are a few pictures to show how the occasion was marked.