Friday, February 15th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Pictures: North-east wakes-up to stunning sunrise

by Callum Main
15/02/2019, 8:03 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

The north-east has woken-up to a spectacular sunrise this morning with photographers seizing the opportunity to capture some beautiful images.

Here are some of our favourite atmospheric images from Instagram and Twitter users in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

View this post on Instagram

Beautiful morning in Aberdeen

A post shared by A.Hodd (@a.hodd) on

More from the Evening Express

Tags

Breaking

    Cancel