Pictures: North-east wakes-up to stunning sunrise

The north-east has woken-up to a spectacular sunrise this morning with photographers seizing the opportunity to capture some beautiful images.
Here are some of our favourite atmospheric images from Instagram and Twitter users in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
Aberdeen , 14 February 2019 #donside #aberdeen #scotland #ScotSpirt #LoveScotland #VisitScotland #visitaberdeen #beautiful #nikon #nikonD810 #nikonuk #nikonscotland #donsidevillage #birds #visitABDN #beautifulABDN #donsivdevillage #belmontst #unionterrace #denburnrd #sun #yellow #colour #trees #red
Well… Good Morning Aberdeen. I’ve got that #FridayFeeling as I am now off for a few days. Spending it at home catching up with family and friends. In the meantime this mornings sunrise was a treat! #HappyFriday pic.twitter.com/ULeU4K8iy1
— 𝙅𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙣 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙙 (@CoastguardJM) February 15, 2019
Nice view of the sunrise from the garden this morning#loveukweather #weather #aberdeenshire #scotland #StormHour #sunrise #ScotSpirit #outandaboutscotland@bbcweather @BBCScotWeather pic.twitter.com/1aUpBLzOgr
— Laura Taylor (@douglas_laura) February 15, 2019
#Aberdeen #sunrise pic.twitter.com/o5pwecgBDr
— Catriona Nicol (@Rovemongoose) February 15, 2019
The sun is rising over Old Aberdeen and ASR Breakfast with @wsi_jones is live now until 10am
Start your day with ASR…listen live on the website
📻https://t.co/qG7DEXZzAr📻 pic.twitter.com/DCVY6zMOIx
— Aberdeen Student Radio (@listentoASR) February 15, 2019