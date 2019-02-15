Pictures: North-east wakes-up to stunning sunrise

The north-east has woken-up to a spectacular sunrise this morning with photographers seizing the opportunity to capture some beautiful images.

Here are some of our favourite atmospheric images from Instagram and Twitter users in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Well… Good Morning Aberdeen. I’ve got that #FridayFeeling as I am now off for a few days. Spending it at home catching up with family and friends. In the meantime this mornings sunrise was a treat! #HappyFriday pic.twitter.com/ULeU4K8iy1 — 𝙅𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙣 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙙 (@CoastguardJM) February 15, 2019