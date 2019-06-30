Pictures: Lightning strikes hit the north-east

People from across the north-east have captured images of the lighting strikes that hit the region on Saturday.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning between 3pm and 10pm yesterday, for lightning and heavy rain.

Taken by a friend at Seaton, #Aberdeen. We were at the laundry drying the clothes for the week and watching the sheet lightning through the window 🙁 came home to find poor wee Poppy in hiding, terrified! #thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/Asg5a4FbBl — Chrissie Nyssen (@DiscoTroll5775) June 29, 2019

Wow, some heavy thunder and lightning at Douneside this evening!!! What are the chances of this photo?? Posted by Douneside House on Saturday, 29 June 2019

Very nice lightning shot captured over the sky in #Aberdeen, Scotland this evening 28th June! Photo by 📸 Keith Johnston; #severeweather #extremeweather #ukweather pic.twitter.com/ZMm8QxINEu — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) June 29, 2019

⚡🌩 Absolutely unreal 🌩⚡Our neighbour was driving up through the estate a wee while ago and came across this tree that had been struck by lightening!! Posted by Hattoncrook Crafts on Saturday, 29 June 2019

Live lightning maps are available at www.lightningmaps.org/?lang=en