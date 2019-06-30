Sunday, June 30th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Pictures: Lightning strikes hit the north-east

by Adele Merson
30/06/2019, 11:38 am Updated: 30/06/2019, 12:12 pm

People from across the north-east have captured images of the lighting strikes that hit the region on Saturday.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning between 3pm and 10pm yesterday, for lightning and heavy rain.

Wow, some heavy thunder and lightning at Douneside this evening!!! What are the chances of this photo??

Posted by Douneside House on Saturday, 29 June 2019

 

Lightning strike in Alford. Photo courtesy of Mark Slatter.

⚡🌩 Absolutely unreal 🌩⚡Our neighbour was driving up through the estate a wee while ago and came across this tree that had been struck by lightening!!

Posted by Hattoncrook Crafts on Saturday, 29 June 2019

Live lightning maps are available at www.lightningmaps.org/?lang=en

Breaking