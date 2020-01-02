Pictures and video: Hundreds make a splash at Stonehaven’s New Year nippy dip

Hundreds of people braved the chilly waters of the north-east as they took part in the traditional ‘nippy dip’ in Stonehaven.

The number of people taking part in the event almost doubled to 260 from last year – which was in itself the biggest ever at that point.

People travelled from all over the north-east and from further afield to take part, raising money for local charity Mackie Young Carers in the process.

Event organiser Paul Lindop said: “The event is growing all the time and we had around 260 people taking part, along with at least twice that watching on from the harbour wall and around the edges.

“That’s about 600 people in total which is an amazing number.

“Last year was our biggest with 140 but we have smashed that which shows how much the event is growing.

“It shows people want to take part in it.”

He added: “We found a lot of people had been ‘persuaded’ to take part while visiting the area to see family.

“There was one chap did it in his South Africa rugby top so people have come from all over the world to do it.

“There were also a lot of family groups doing it this year. In a lot of cases there were two and three generations of the same family.

“A lot of people were holding good on promises they maybe made earlier in the year to do it, conscious that it’s for charity.”

Although the total raised is yet to be counted by the organisers, Paul is already confident they have beaten their target of raising £2,000 for Mackie Young Carers.

He said: “We did a lot of publicity in the months leading up to the event and the community have been brilliant with support what we are trying to do for the charity.

“There was quite a strong squad of staff and pupils from Mackie Academy taking part for that reason which was really nice to see.

“It’s great to see so many people getting out and doing something to support a great cause like this.”

Paul was delighted with the growth of the event and wants to ensure the upward trend continues in future editions of the dip.

He said: “Although it has been growing we didn’t expect to almost double the number of people taking part.

“We are looking at ways of making it easier and quicker for people to register on the day of the event, and once we identify that we will implement it in time for next year.

“We are also looking at changing it up and making it a sponsored event rather than doing everything via a JustGiving page.

“It’s about keeping the event growing and making sure more and more people are attracted to take part.”