Pictures and video: Chaos in north-east as torrential rain causes flooding

Torrential rain caused chaos in the region as stores were closed, concerts cancelled and cars became trapped on flooded roads.

A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office for flooding was in place for the north-east yesterday until midnight. Environmental body Sepa also issued a flood alert as heavy rain hit the area.

Roads in the city were flooded in several different locations, with cars stranded in water on North Anderson Drive near its junction with Lang Stracht.

Polmuir Road was closed at both ends with a vehicle stuck in the middle, while Argyll Place near its junction with Westburn Road was also badly hit.

In the nearby Cornhill area, parked cars could be seen partially submerged in some streets, while some residents in Esslemont Avenue attempted to sweep the rising water from their properties with brushes.

Guild Street at its junction with Market Street was flooded, with many cars turning back at the junction. Shin-deep water was lapping at the stairs of nearby offices, with members of the public being turned away from the area and asked to find an alternative route.

Problems were also reported on Pitmedden Road in Dyce and there were issues with water on Garthdee Road and North Deeside Road at Cults, as well as numerous other roads in the city and Aberdeenshire.

Earlier in the day, staff at the Lidl supermarket on Hutcheon Street were seen telling customers the store was closed due to flooding in the afternoon.

A spokesman for the company said: “Following heavy rainfall, our store is temporarily closed while our teams work hard to carry out remedial works.

“We hope to get the store reopened as soon as possible, and apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”

Broken Chanter’s concert at the Lemon Tree, due to take place last night, was also called off. In a post on social media yesterday afternoon, singer David MacGregor said: “Tonight (Friday’s) show at the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen has been cancelled. I’m really sorry to tell you so late but we’re here for load-in and the torrential rain is enthusiastically making its way through the roof and on to the stage.”

A statement from Aberdeen Performing Arts said: “Due to circumstances outwith our control we regret to inform you that the Broken Chanter show at the Lemon Tree has been cancelled.”

Aberdeenshire Council put flood barriers up on the River Carron in Stonehaven as a precuation, after watching water levels for several hours. Flood wardens were also notified.

Aberdeen City Council added that teams were out across the city checking hotspots “including gullies and hakes”.

In a tweet this morning the council said rain was expected to ease and water levels at Stonehaven expected to fall.

Rain is expected to ease and water levels at #Stonehaven are predicted to fall back from 08:00.

Forecast for peak water level at 08:00 is higher than last evening but expected to remain contained. @Abshireroads believes that there is not currently a risk of flooding meantime. pic.twitter.com/GTeMByVkz2 — AberdeenshireCouncil (@Aberdeenshire) October 19, 2019

@Abshireroads teams have just confirmed that water levels at the Carron River at Stonehaven have remained within the main channel overnight. There is still water coming down from the Braehead area, however operatives on site who will attempt to divert some of the flow. pic.twitter.com/C8JXWe9WXu — AberdeenshireCouncil (@Aberdeenshire) October 19, 2019

A Met Office spokesman said that although there would still be some showers this weekend, the torrential rain was not forecast to continue.

He said: “It should be a little bit brighter. It will be a bit blustery and it’s going to feel a bit chilly.

“There’ll still be some dribs and drabs of rain, particularly south of Aberdeen, but it’s a brighter picture.”

Videos by Danny McKay, Emma Morrice, Adele Merson and Callum Main