Pictures and video: Brrrrave dippers in Aberdeen Beach charity plunge

Dozens of brave souls have taken part in an annual Boxing Day swim in the North Sea.

The Nippy Dipper, organised by The Aberdeen Lions Club, saw around 75 people run into the water at Aberdeen beach to raise money for charity.

Even more people turned out to watch from the sand as the fearless fundraisers donned fancy dress to dive into the waves.

Inflatable donkeys, dinosaurs and Christmas onesies were just some of the outfits taking to the bone-chilling water.

Aberdeen Lions Club members were gathered to organise the event and collect donations.

AJM First Aid and teams from the HM Coastguard, as well as in-water surf rescue members, were on hand in case of an emergency, but everything went swimmingly.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett was one of those taking part.

“It was certainly a bracing thing to do the day after Christmas,” Barney said afterwards in his dripping Rudolf the Red-nosed Reindeer onesie.

“It’s great to support the Lions and all the charities and to see a huge crowd here.

“It’s a marvellous event. I’ll definitely be doing it next year as well.”

Friends Ircelis Lopez, 39, and Dave Cox, 42, both from Westhill, took on the challenge for the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust.

Ircelis said: “It was amazing. I’m American so I’m used to very hot water but it wasn’t too bad.”

Another pair taking part were Rebecca Thomson and Ashleigh Grant, both 29, who signed up in the evening on Christmas Day as part of their bucket list.

Pete Preston, president of the Aberdeen Lions Club, said: “We had around 75 people sign up, which is a slight dip on previous years.

“It’s the warmest it’s ever been.”