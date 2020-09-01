Pictures and video: Baby alpaca born at Aberdeen’s Pets’ Corner

An adorable alpaca has been born at Pets’ Corner in Aberdeen.

In a first for the Hazlehead Park facility, the male – who is yet to be named – was born last Tuesday.

We have a cute new woolly addition to the animals at Pets' Corner in Hazlehead Park! Meet our new baby boy alpaca which… Posted by Aberdeen City Council on Tuesday, 1 September 2020

His mum Betty has been a popular resident at Pets’ Corner for the last two years along with fellow alpaca Archie.

The name for the new cria, the correct name for a baby alpaca, will be chosen following a competition. All children of primary school age who visit the park will be able to submit a possible name.

Female alpacas are typically pregnant for around 11-and-a-half months, with a single cria usually weighing between 7kg and 9kg. The youngsters are can be on their feet in just 30 minutes after they are born.

From what we’ve heard though, anyone visiting the park will be sure to notice the new infant.

According to the staff at the park the mother and baby are constantly humming, with a variety of other noises, including snorting, grumbling, clucking, screaming and screeching also possible when it comes to alpacas.

Pets’ Corners outdoor area, which includes the alpacas and meerkats Dee, Don and Den, has reopened following the Covid-19 lockdown. However, the indoor aquarium and reptile building remains closed.

Other animals at the park include Mason the donkey, two cross-bred pigs, turkey, chickens, sheep, goats and a Shetland Pony called Hector.

There’s also miniature donkeys, budgies, ducks, guinea fowl, canaries, ferrets, rabbits and guinea pigs.

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery convener Councillor John Wheeler said: “The baby alpaca is extremely cute and it’s great to see how well he’s doing with his mum since he was born last week.

“I’m sure he will be a very popular addition to all the animals we have at Pets’ Corner and it’s fantastic people will be able to see him in person at the facility.

“The meerkats, Dee and Don were named by visitors so we look forward to seeing the great suggestions our primary school-aged youngsters will come up with.”