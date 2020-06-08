Pictures and video: Aberdeen activists turn to out to back Black Lives Matter campaign

Activists in Aberdeen have played their own part in the Black Lives Matter campaign with a special poster protest across the city.

Rather than hold a march they opted to pin up signs and pictures at five separate locations so they could stick to social distancing rules.

Duthie Park, Westburn Park, Victoria Park, Skene Square and Marischal Square were the places chosen by arts group Hysteria Aberdeen, who organised yesterday’s event.

Groups of anti-racist campaigners were given different time slots between 9am and 9pm so they could display each location with signs displaying their message.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

It follows the death of George Floyd in the US last month. He died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight seconds.

Campaigners in the Granite City attached posted to railings and created their own art to get the message across.

Organiser Mae Diansangu from Enigma Aberdeen said people responded well to the point they were trying to get across.

She said: “The response has been amazing.

“The message really is that people in Aberdeen do care about this issue. They don’t just think it is something that happens in America.

“They understand that there is a problem in the UK and there is a problem all around Scotland. They are willing to support people who suffer racialised violence in the States but also people here in their own communities as well.

“I think that is a really powerful message and it shows solidarity.”

It is not known how many people turned out in Aberdeen but posters, flowers and even displays showing statistics focused on racial injustice.

Mae, 29, said it is “reassuring” that the Granite City understands racial inequality and locals are happy to back the Black Lives Matter movement.

She said: “Everywhere there are these problems and there are people who don’t except that those problems exist.

“This has shown there is a great number of people in Aberdeen who do understand that even if they’re not black or a person of colour they still know there is a lot of racial injustice at home and abroad.

“It is quite reassuring to see that support.”

Ola Akisanya, president of Aberdeen University’s African Caribbean Society, welcomed the demonstrations in the city and said it is only the beginning for the movement.

He said: “It is a good step in the right direction towards progressive action that tackle racism in our society.

It needs to be paired with an awful lot of other things but it is a good step. It is only the start and believe a single demonstration cannot change everything.

“We going to have to re-educate ourselves and change a lot of things that ingrained in our society.”

A separate Black Lives Matter Protest is set to take place in the Castlegate at 1pm on Saturday June 13.

Participants are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

The events in Aberdeen came as thousands of people in Edinburgh joined the peaceful protest against racism in the capital’s Holyrood Park. A similar event took place at Glasgow Green.

Yesterday, protesters in Bristol pulled down the controversial statue of a 17th century slave trader.

The bronze memorial to Edward Colston situated in Bristol city centre since 1895, was torn down after crowds left College Green.

It has been the subject of an 11,000-strong petition to have it removed.

Police in London made a total of 29 arrests, for offences including violent disorder, public order offences and assault on emergency service workers, during Saturday’s protests.