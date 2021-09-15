Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Picture released as cyclist who died after coming off his bike on Aberdeenshire road is named

By Kirstin Tait
15/09/2021, 12:13 pm Updated: 15/09/2021, 12:21 pm
Liam Alexander Finlayson, 35, from Inverurie died after coming off his bike on Sunday afternoon. Supplied by Police Scotland.
A cyclist who died on an Aberdeenshire road after coming off his bike has been named.

Liam Alexander Finlayson, 35, from Inverurie died after coming off his bike on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened on the B9126 Lyne of Skene road at around 2.40pm.

Police say inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, but a previous appeal by the force has sought to identify a dark 4×4 vehicle.  

The driver of this vehicle has now come forward and has been spoken to by officers.

On Sunday, a concerned member of the public had raced to help Mr Finlayson at the side of the road while paramedics made their way to scene.

A paramedic response car, a trauma team and an ambulance crew were all in attendance.

Officers closed the road in both directions between the A944 Aberdeen to Alford and B977 Kintore to Echt roads as medics attended to the man.

The force are asking anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to call 101, quoting incident 2053 of September 12.

Speaking on Monday, Inspector Lorraine Mackie, from the roads unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish why the man came off his bike and so we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been on that road between 2pm and 3pm yesterday and who may have information or dash-cam footage.”

 