Picture released as cyclist who died after coming off his bike on Aberdeenshire road is named

A cyclist who died on an Aberdeenshire road after coming off his bike has been named.

Liam Alexander Finlayson, 35, from Inverurie died after coming off his bike on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened on the B9126 Lyne of Skene road at around 2.40pm.

Police say inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, but a previous appeal by the force has sought to identify a dark 4×4 vehicle.

The driver of this vehicle has now come forward and has been spoken to by officers.

On Sunday, a concerned member of the public had raced to help Mr Finlayson at the side of the road while paramedics made their way to scene.

A paramedic response car, a trauma team and an ambulance crew were all in attendance.

Officers closed the road in both directions between the A944 Aberdeen to Alford and B977 Kintore to Echt roads as medics attended to the man.

The force are asking anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to call 101, quoting incident 2053 of September 12.

Speaking on Monday, Inspector Lorraine Mackie, from the roads unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish why the man came off his bike and so we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been on that road between 2pm and 3pm yesterday and who may have information or dash-cam footage.”