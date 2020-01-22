Picture Perfect: Winner of Evening Express’ Capture The North-East competition revealed

The best of the north-east has been captured by talented photographers from across the region.

Hundreds of pictures were entered into the Evening Express Capture The North-East competition, which was aimed at showcasing the beauty spots of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Click the image below to see the winning picture and the 10 finalists.

A panel of judges had the tough decision of whittling down entries and the top 10 images, including the overall winning picture, can now be revealed.

The judges chose Kalina Zaton’s outstanding image capturing the sun rising behind Rattray Head lighthouse to scoop the top prize.

Kalina has won an overnight stay with dinner and breakfast at any north-east hotel of her choice, courtesy of Abzolutely Aberdeen, and a canvas of her image from Jessops.

Kalina, 27, is originally from Poland but now lives in Inverurie and works as a graphic designer in Aberdeen.

She said: “It was quite a surprise when I found out I won as this is the first time I’ve won a photography competition.

“My husband and I often go travelling and camping around Scotland, taking pictures wherever we go, and I want to try to find the best sunrises and capture them on film.

Some of the other entries

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

“One of our last trips at the end of summer was to Rattray and we were sleeping beside the beach when I saw this magnificent sunrise.

“It was freezing cold and I was standing in the middle of the water with my camera and tripod to take the photo.

“It is one of the best I have seen and I wanted to do it justice with a photo.”

All 10 images will be used in VisitAberdeenshire’s campaigns and digital marketing and will be added to Abzolutely Aberdeen’s online toolkit and used in the continuing regional promotion campaign.

Evening Express editor Craig Walker, assistant editor Samantha Leckie, picture editor Julia Siddell, Jill Simpson of the Abzolutely project team and VisitAberdeenshire’s head of marketing Nikki Morris-Laing made up the judging panel.

Jill said: “The response to this competition has been a great reminder that our region is a great place to live, work, study and visit.”

Nikki added: “The top 10 is a brilliant representation of our region’s appeal to visitors and locals alike and make for an inspiring collection of photographs.”