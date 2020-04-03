Picture perfect idea helps north-east children spread joy

North-east children have been spreading joy to care home residents during lockdown.

A competition in Stonehaven has seen hundreds of youngsters draw uplifting pictures to cheer up the most vulnerable people within their community.

Determined to keep spirits high during an uncertain time, resident and father Paul Paterson 41, created a fun contest to keep kids busy.

The business owner set the contest up through a Facebook group, which has accumulated more than 2,000 members since it was created this month.

He said: “Myself and my wife set up the Covid 19 helping Stonehaven page on the basis we wanted to do something during the lockdown period to raise awareness of what’s going on.”

With the help of ice cream parlour Aunty Bettys, he reached out to three care homes; Edenholme, Havencourt and Clashfarquhar, who jumped at the chance to take part.

Residents picked their favourite drawings with the young artists winning ice cream vouchers from Aunty Bettys, and a £10 gift card or Easter egg, courtesy of Paul’s business Red Clean.

Ollie Paterson, 8, of Mill O’ Forest primary, who entered the competition, said: “I think it’s a nice idea to cheer the old people up as they aren’t getting to see their families just now. My picture is of people in the care home looking out the windows asking everyone to stay safe.”

More than 150 drawings were sanitized and submitted to a safe drop-off box in Stonehaven.

The homes also took necessary precautions when judging the pictures by wearing protective gloves.

Sisters Evie and Ellie were two of the many children who took part.

Evie Crowe, 11, of Arduthie Primary, said: “My picture is a stay safe rainbow protecting the people in the care homes when they are staying at home. I hope it cheers them up.”

Ellie, 9, also of Arduthie Primary, added: “I made my picture to make the people in the care homes smile and hope they really like them all.”

Residents at Havencourt Care Home received the first batch of drawings this week, which brightened up their day.

Manager Scott Bland said social distancing was implemented when judging the pictures: “We have been in isolation for three weeks.

“They haven’t had any relatives to see them, so it’s something new and they had the chance to look through and judge them. They loved it.

“This is giving them something to focus on and take their mind off of what they are missing out on.”

John Nolan, 79, a resident at Havencourt Care Home, said: “All of the drawings are great. I’m very impressed with the use of colour and the composition.

“It takes me back to the days when I used to draw and paint.”

Mary Walker, 90, also a resident at Havencourt Care Home, said: “I love all of the drawings. It takes me back to when I used to be an art teacher.

“It’s a good way to keep us all busy and the children will love the ice cream.”

