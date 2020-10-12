Picture perfect as Aberdeen Art Gallery wins top award

Aberdeen Art Gallery has been announced as the winner of one of the world’s most prestigious art prizes.

The newly-refurbished building on Schoolhill has been named as a winner in the Art Fund Museum of the Year awards – one of five across the UK.

It will receive a share of a £200,000 prize fund.

Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman Marie Boulton said: “Covid-19 abruptly halted the fantastic momentum that had built since Aberdeen Art Gallery re-opened in November 2019 following the redevelopment.

“We welcomed over 100,000 visitors in under 100 days and then suddenly, we were closed again. Being a Museum of the Year winner is the best ‘welcome back’ present imaginable.

“The redevelopment of Aberdeen Art Gallery has been a transformational project not just for the building, but for also for the city.

“In November last year we experienced the powerful affection with which visitors reconnected with the building and their favourite artworks, like old friends – transformed, but reassuringly familiar – and felt the surge of civic pride.

“And now in these days of Covid restrictions, we are grateful that our gallery is open for inspiration – a place for everyone to enjoy.”

Following a period of closure due to Covid-19, the gallery is now open again, with health and safety protocols in place including physical distancing and limited numbers.

Jenny Waldman, director of Art Fund, said: “Congratulations to Aberdeen Art Gallery. The five Art Fund Museum of the Year 2020 winners are exceptional examples of museums offering inspiration, reflection and joy in the heart of communities.

“The UK’s museums – admired worldwide and vital locally – were thriving before Covid-19. Now they can help rebuild our communities and confidence as we emerge from the virus.”

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland Regional Director, said: “I am over the moon that Aberdeen Art Gallery has been chosen as one of only two Scottish winners of Art Fund’s prestigious Museum Of The Year award.

“I would also like to extend my congratulations to the other Scottish winner, Gairloch Museum. Both are equally-deserving of this accolade, demonstrating that their work over the previous year has stood out way beyond that of their competitors.

“Aberdeen Art Gallery reopened in November 2019 following its ambitious £34.6m redevelopment. It is not only a beautiful building and world-class arts complex but also an exciting visitor destination, blending the historic with the contemporary.

“I would like to congratulate the Gallery for further highlighting and strengthening the cultural offering for visitors to Aberdeen during what has been a hugely challenging year for the tourism industry.”