Picture gallery: Dozens of scarecrows pop up in north-east community in aid of charity

Dozens of scarecrows dressed like superheroes and cartoon characters have popped up all over a north-east community as part of a new festival.

The Chapelton Scarecrow Festival, which will run throughout August, has been launched to raise money for Cairnhill allotments as well as Alzheimer’s Scotland.

Some of the scarecrow designs around the community, just south of Aberdeen, include Carl, the old man from the film Up, complete with tennis balls on the bottom of his walking stick, Jack and the Beanstalk, Paddington, Peter Pan, Bananaman – and even Woody and Jessie from Toy Story.

More than 20 scarecrows have appeared on Chapelton’s streets but as many as 50 could appear in the coming weeks.

Staff nurse Charlotte Litherland-Moir, of the Cairnhill Allotments, said: “We were just looking for fundraising ideas for the allotments and this just seemed to fit really well.

“Our chairman volunteers with the Alzheimer’s Scotland Football Memories project with Aberdeen Football Club.”

And the 31-year-old said the idea has had a positive reception from the community.

She said: “It’s been amazing. We’ve been overjoyed.

“We have 38 individual entries and nine group entries.

“They’re amazing. I thought they’d just be a shirt and some old trousers but some of them are really creative.

“We still have people getting in touch looking to find out more and people are also telling us they are waiting for a couple of items to be delivered before they put theirs up.

“At the moment, Chapelton is still being built but we have a scarecrow in every street through the town.”

And the festival has so far attracted all kinds of people, young and old.

Charlotte said: “We’ve got such a mixture.

“We’ve got retired folk, folk with grandkids, teenagers competing with each other in the same house.

“It just seems like everybody wants to get involved.

“Already we’ve got lots of children coming up, running about screaming ‘look at this one’.”

Bails of straw have also been donated by Elsick Estate for anyone wishing to take part.

There will be two separate competitions in the festival, with one public vote to select a winner, and another winner being chosen by a panel of judges.

Charlotte said the Cairnhill Allotments group was hoping to raise money through donations for the group and for Alzheimer’s Scotland.

She said: “We’re looking at putting up a community poly tunnel.

“That’s the dream.

“We’re looking at doing talks and community projects and things.

“We’ve got some very keen gardeners and some who have never put their hands in soil.

“Each of the new neighbourhoods are planned to have their own sets of allotments. There are 16 plots.

“We’ve got a waiting list now they were so popular.

“If we had a polytunnel we’d have a space for gatherings.”

She added: “Everybody is touched by dementia in some form. I think it’s very important.”

To take part visit the Chapelton Scarecrow Festival Facebook page.

A map of scarecrow locations is on display in Teacake on Hume Square, with pins so people can mark their own.

Visitors are encouraged to leave cash donations.

Ballot boxes will also be in the cafe for people to vote for their favourite designs.