Pick-up truck worth around £30,000 stolen from Lawrence of Kemnay

Thieves have stolen a “high value” pick-up truck from an Inverurie garage.

Police are appealing for information after the Ford Ranger – emblazoned with the Lawrence of Kemnay livery – was taken from outside the garage on Mill Road in the Port Elphinstone area at about 11pm on Saturday.

The white car has the registration number SV20 YHJ.

The vehicle has been described as “high value” by police, but online they sell for more than £30,000.

Nobody from the garage was available for comment.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious, or who has spotted the vehicle or knows its whereabouts, should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.