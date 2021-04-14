Pick-up truck driver denies killing ‘cherished’ north-east teacher Yvonne Lumsden in A948 crash

A man has denied killing a north-east teacher in a horrific crash on the outskirts of Ellon.

Raymond Lamb is accused of causing Yvonne Lumsden’s death by driving dangerously on the A948 Ellon to Auchnagatt road on July 12, 2019.

It is alleged the 30-year-old was driving a Mitsubishi L200 pick-up at “excessive speed” while towing a trailer which had a “defective” braking system and was not secured properly.

The charge states the trailer detached from the Mitsubishi before hitting Mrs Lumsden’s Volkswagen Polo.

The 35-year-old, from New Deer, was so badly hurt she later died in hospital.

A child in her vehicle is also said to have been seriously injured.

Lamb, of Peterhead, faces a further three charges under the Road Traffic Act.

Defence counsel David Moggach entered a not guilty plea for Lamb when the case called at the High Court in Glasgow.

He said: “Put shortly, we are ready to proceed to trial, but one cannot be fixed at present.”

Lady Stacey instead adjourned until a further hearing in September.

After the tragedy, Mrs Lumsden was described as a “kind” and “cherished” teacher who was loved by pupils at Stuartfield Primary.

Neighbours described her a “dedicated” mum to her two daughters and husband Stuart, and described them as a “perfect little family”.

The crash happened near the A948’s junction with Golf Road, just north of Ellon, on Friday, July 12 2019.