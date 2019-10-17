Disgusted Aberdeen residents hit out as lane dubbed ‘Dog Poo Alley’

Fed-up Aberdeen residents have today united to slam pet owners who are dumping full bags of excrement in an area now dubbed “Dog Poo Alley”.

People living in Summerhill say they are sick of people letting dogs poo in two lanes, linking Westray Road and Stronsay Crescent, and Summerhill Drive and Stronsay Crescent.

One owner even bagged up the dog dirt then tied it to a fence – and it’s still there two months later.

One woman claims she has to walk up the lane in a zigzag fashion so she can avoid the mess, while others have branded the practice “disgusting” and “terrible”.

It is illegal under the Dog Fouling (Scotland) Act for someone in charge of a dog not to remove and dispose of waste and a fixed penalty notice of £80 can be handed out to those caught.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: “People are not bothering to pick up.

“You’re walking up there in a zigzag to avoid the mess. It is ridiculous. I think everybody is rather sick of it.”

Jean Stewart, 87, said it is so bad that it is sometimes impossible to avoid stepping in it.

She added: “It is terrible and it is disgusting. People just don’t pick up after their dogs so you end up stepping into it and dragging it into your house.

“People really need to start picking up the mess.”

One of her neighbours, who did want to be named, said: “People just drop the bags there.

“I’ve reported it to the council three times.

“Someone has picked up dog poo, put it in a bag and hung it from a fence. It has been there for at least two months.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Another local, who did not want to be named, urged dog owners to do their bit and make sure they tidy up while out walking with their four-legged friends.

She said: “It’s terrible they don’t clean it up and they left it on the fence. It’s shocking and it’s such as shame too – it used to be so nice. We like to look after our properties here.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Aberdeen has more dog waste bins than any other local authority in Scotland and litter bins can also be used to dispose of dog waste.

“Given this ample provision, we have not installed new dog waste bins in recent years.

“We do, however, review waste bin usage, which allows us to relocate underused bins to areas of higher demand.

“We would ask dog owners to take responsibility. If there is not a bin nearby, then they should carry the waste to the nearest bin or, ideally, take it home for disposal”.