Concerns raised over provision of mental health for north-east new mothers

Mental health support for new mothers has been described as a “postcode lottery”, with women in the north-east raising concerns about the lack of services in the region.

And the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland has warned that the lack of help available for women puts the mental health of mothers at risk.

There are currently two mother and baby units – some beds at the St John’s Hospital in Livingston and the West of Scotland Mother and Baby Unit in Glasgow.

Around one-in-five new mothers can have mental health struggles around pregnancy, including depression, anxiety disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder and psychotic disorders.

Mums in the north-east have called the lack of support available locally “worrying.”

The Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland said new mothers with mental health problems currently face a postcode lottery when it comes to getting treatment – often having to travel hundreds of miles with postcodes in the central belt given priority.

Lesley-Anne McDonald, from Inverallochy, has two children, Joey-Paul, eight weeks, and Lilly-Anne, 4, and had to travel more than 170 miles to receive treatment in her first pregnancy.

The 36-year-old said: “It’s horrifying that many new mothers cannot get the treatment they need due to the current postcode lottery.

“When I gave birth the first time around, I lost five litres of blood and had signs of severe post-natal depression and anxiety and I was very unwell. I was only able to get admitted to St John’s because my psychiatrist got involved.

“I really feel for new mums who have to go through this experience, and it is shocking that the situation is still the same, four years on. We’ve had the money announced now, we need to see things develop a lot quicker.”

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Rebecca Cox, who is also from Aberdeenshire, said she faced mild to moderate anxiety issues through both her pregnancies to sons Daniel, 8, and Aaron, 3.

She added: “Although my community midwife has been extremely supportive through both pregnancies, she was working on her own and it’s terrible that there is only one of her, for a very large geographical area. Apart from a voluntary support group in Inveruie, we have next to nothing for new mothers experiencing mental health problems up here.

“It’s really quite bad that new mothers are having to travel to the central belt and even the process of being admitted, is difficult as local mothers in that area get priority.

“Mothers and mothers-to-be need more support in bringing babies into this world and it needs to happen now, not in another five years’ time.”

Clinicians have said progress is “too slow” and that the creation of services across all health boards needs to be accelerated.

It is also hoped midwives will be trained in perinatal mental health, as a checklist may not always correctly establish if a mother is ill.

Selena Gleadow-Ware, chairwoman of the perinatal faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, said: “Pregnancy and the early postnatal period for many mothers is a fabulous time of life but it is a period in life when women are most at risk of developing a new mental illness or experience a relapse of a pre-existing one.

“It is inexcusable that in Scotland, we lag so far behind the rest of the UK in the development of much-needed specialist services. And women in vulnerable positions and those in BAME groups are at even greater risk.

“Huge areas such as Grampian, Fife, Highlands and Borders still do not have a perinatal mental health service. This is simply not good enough.

“We do welcome the vital funding from the Scottish Government and the Perinatal Delivery Plan, but progress is not happening quickly enough. We need a clear and consistent plan on how local health boards are going to implement the funding to provide these vital services.

“We’re calling for specialist community perinatal mental health services to be made available in each health board area, so new mums are not missing out on the treatment they so vitally need.”

The Scottish Government announced a £50m package to boost perinatal mental health services.

Yesterday it was announced there would be further support available through the Perinatal and Infant Mental Health fund, which has been set up to provide annual funding of up to £1 million to help third sector organisations deliver vital services.

It is designed to deliver key services and address gaps in provision.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We are committed to improving mental health support and services for women, babies and their families in every part of Scotland during pregnancy and in the post-natal period.

“In March 2019, the First Minister announced £50 million of funding to improve perinatal and infant mental health services and since then we have been working to establish, develop and improve services including acute inpatient services, specialist community perinatal and infant services, and services provided by the third sector such as counselling and befriending.

“We are working with health boards to establish and expand specialist perinatal services and these should be in place by the end of the financial year.

“We have provided investment to the north of Scotland health boards in 2019/20, with further funding forthcoming in this financial year to develop specialist perinatal mental health services in Grampian, Highland, Orkney and Shetland.

“We have invested in Mother Baby Units to improve the experience of care for women in need of intensive support. Access to these units is based on need and clinical judgement, rather than geography. To support women and families who are admitted to the specialist units, we have created the Mother and Baby Unit Family Fund to support families with expenses occurred when visiting a mother in a Mother Baby Unit.

“We are also investing up to £1 million per year in third sector services, and investing in workforce training and development. Perinatal mental health is also a fundamental part of the core curriculum for undergraduate midwives. For registered midwives, NHS Education Scotland provides online learning to support continuous professional development. The learning is in line with the Perinatal Mental Health curricular framework which sets out different levels of knowledge and skills required across maternal mental health and provides learning for enhanced or specialist knowledge that all midwives can access.”

The funding has also been welcomed by SNP Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin.

She said: “This is a brilliant announcement by the Scottish Government to ensure a wide variety of charities can help to support women both during pregnancy and afterwards.

“Having a baby is an incredibly rewarding and exciting time but it is also one of huge transition and change and we must ensure we can help support women – no one experience will be the same.

“I am pleased the Scottish Government is building on its previous commitment, helping women and children through this funding for the third sector.”