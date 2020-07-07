Two north-east Post Offices recognised for service during Covid-19 pandemic

Two north-east post offices have been named as finalists in the ‘We’re Stronger Together’ awards for Scotland.

The awards recognise the efforts made by postmasters across Scotland to keep branches open during the Covid-19 pandemic and serving their local community.

Turriff Post Office is a finalist in the Local Hero category, while Kingswells Post Office has been recognised in the Better for Customers category.

Post Office area manager Sally Wilson, said: “Turriff Post Office has been nominated for our Local Hero award for their services during Covid-19.

“Turriff Post Office didn’t reduce working hours at any point during the pandemic in order to give customers the opportunity to use the vital services provided.”

Post Office area manager Greg Blackmore added: “Kingswells Post Office has been nominated for the Better for Customers award for showing fantastic customer service.

“Branch manager Sandra McBain and her team possess fantastic knowledge of the products and services they offer, as well as providing an efficient and welcoming service for customers. They also take the time to understand their needs.

“This has fostered a real sense of loyalty.”