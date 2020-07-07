Latest north-east EE Bingo winner reveals plans for cash prize

The latest winner of the Evening Express Bingo says she will spend part of her £250 prize on her first post-lockdown haircut.

Helen Pirie, a former Grampian Police support worker, said she had been playing the bingo since it started, but this is the first time she has won any money.

Helen, 66, said: “I go along for my paper every day, and when I get back I check my bingo numbers. The last number was 23, I couldn’t believe it.

“I had to check it again and again and again. It was quite a shock. I told my daughter, and she was rubbing her hands, going, ‘Oh, you’ve got £250!’

“I said, ‘No, Sandie, there might be more than one winner.’ But there wasn’t.”

She added: “I think I’ll spend it on a haircut.

“Well, I’ve no specific plans, but it’ll be used as and when.”