Photos show people in the north-east enjoying the sun on the hottest September day in over 100 years

On Scotland’s hottest September day in over 100 years, people across the north-east flocked to beaches and parks to soak up the sun.

In 1906, Gordon Castle in Moray hit 32.2C – the country’s highest September temperature on record.

And 114 years on Scotland has recorded it’s hottest September day since then as Charterhall, located in the Scottish Borders, reached a scorching 28.6C.

The hot spot in the north-east was Aboyne in Aberdeenshire which hit 27.5C, the Met Office confirmed.

It compares to the likes of Barcelona and Rome where temperatures of 27C were recorded this afternoon.

It also means Aberdeenshire was hotter than Budapest which recorded 26C.

But you didn’t need to be in Aboyne today to enjoy the toasty weather as people from both Aberdeen and Moray flocked to beauty spots Duthie Park, Aberdeen Beach and Cullen to get their vitamin D fix.

Families and friends made use of picnic spots while others took the chance to dip their toes in the water.

Others decided to bring their pets for a run around while some opted to read in the blissful sun.

Unfortunately, the heat isn’t set to last as a yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued from tomorrow.

There is also a “small chance” homes and businesses could flood quickly with damage caused by floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

View our gallery below to see some of the best highlights from the day.