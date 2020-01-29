Print project links up Aberdeen and Japan

A print-making project designed to strengthen links between Aberdeen and a Japanese city has been hailed a success.

People of Torry and residents of Yubari took park in an art initiative where they were asked to take three photographs on the theme of the city landscapes.

The project was organised to mark the links between Aberdeen and the Japanese town, known for coal mining.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

David Fryer, trustee for the Torry Development Trust, was invited to take part on behalf of Aberdeen and submitted photos of the Torry Battery, the Victoria Bridge and Wellington Suspension Bridge.

Mr Fryer chose an overall winner from Yubari Primary School to be printed, with Wakana Tsuji’s images of Shuparo Lake and the old and new Shirogane Bridge picked and then printed off.

The prints will be gifted at an event on Sunday February 9 in the Old Torry Community Centre.