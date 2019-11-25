Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Competition: Photographers put their focus on north-east treasures

by Emma Morrice
25/11/2019, 2:34 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Talented photographers across the north-east have been busy snapping some amazing pictures around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

From architecture around the city to impressive angles of Dunnottar Castle and stunning snaps of Aberdeenshire scenery, entries have flooded in since the launch of the Evening Express’s Capture the North-East competition.

In a bid to showcase the very best of the region, entrants of all ages and skill sets are being asked to submit one creative image, which you have taken yourself, that illustrates what you love about the north-east.

Susan Mackie entered this snap of a HIghland cow into the contest
Martin Bennie was lucky to have his camera with him to capture this rainbow after a storm at Aberdeen Harbour
A low winter sun at Cruden Bay beach by Greig Barclay
A view of rural Kintore from Andrew Sharp
Come on you Reds! A Pittodrie scene from Deborah Grant
A supermoon reflected tin the water as it rises over Dunnottar Castle, taken by Veli Bariskan
Trees on the skyline, photographed by Emma Garvie
Bradley Clarke feels his waterway view encapsulates the beauty of the region
Fireworks light up Stonehaven harbour in this photography by Gavin Park
This view of a fleecy flock was captured by Viktoria Mozolewska
Colin Black felt his view of the offshore wind farm illustrates maritime history and modern development

From beauty spots to fantastic, quirky or grand buildings, the picture can be of anything that makes you feel proud to live in the north-east.

So, whether you love photography and fancy yourself as a professional, or if you just like taking pretty snaps on your phone, this competition is for you.

All you have to do to enter is fill in the form on the Evening Express website and upload your spectacular photo, along with 50 words to explain why you love that particular place, setting or feature.

A panel of judges will review every photograph submitted and one winning image will be chosen.Entries are open now and will close on Monday December 2 at 9am.

The judges will then review every photograph submitted and will choose one winning image.

The winner will scoop a fantastic prize package – which is yet to be revealed – but will include a weekend stay for two at any hotel in the north-east.

More amazing prizes are still to be announced.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

 

Breaking