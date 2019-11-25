Competition: Photographers put their focus on north-east treasures

Talented photographers across the north-east have been busy snapping some amazing pictures around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

From architecture around the city to impressive angles of Dunnottar Castle and stunning snaps of Aberdeenshire scenery, entries have flooded in since the launch of the Evening Express’s Capture the North-East competition.

In a bid to showcase the very best of the region, entrants of all ages and skill sets are being asked to submit one creative image, which you have taken yourself, that illustrates what you love about the north-east.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

From beauty spots to fantastic, quirky or grand buildings, the picture can be of anything that makes you feel proud to live in the north-east.

So, whether you love photography and fancy yourself as a professional, or if you just like taking pretty snaps on your phone, this competition is for you.

All you have to do to enter is fill in the form on the Evening Express website and upload your spectacular photo, along with 50 words to explain why you love that particular place, setting or feature.

A panel of judges will review every photograph submitted and one winning image will be chosen.Entries are open now and will close on Monday December 2 at 9am.

The judges will then review every photograph submitted and will choose one winning image.

The winner will scoop a fantastic prize package – which is yet to be revealed – but will include a weekend stay for two at any hotel in the north-east.

More amazing prizes are still to be announced.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.