Photographer’s images show the secrets and hidden treasures of Aberdeen

A photographer who captured unique shots of some of Aberdeen’s most iconic landmarks is aiming to showcase his work to locals.

Andrew Brooks, 41, who is based in Manchester, was invited to Aberdeen as part of the Spectra Festival two years ago.

While visiting the city, he captured some of its most stunning landmarks, including the Kirk of St Nicholas, Torry Battery, Aberdeen Town House and Rubislaw Quarry as part of his Secret Cities project, which involves him documenting parts of cityscapes which may be hidden from the public’s view.

Andrew has photographed cities such as New York, Shanghai, Reykjavik and Zaragozain the past.

The photographs he took on his trip to Aberdeen came to light when he was profiled in a blog by Visit Manchester about his work in his home city.

Now he has explained the motivation behind his visit to the Granite City and hopes to give more people in the north-east the chance to view his work.

Andrew said: “I was invited to come up to Aberdeen as part of the Spectra Festival in 2017.

“At the time, I didn’t share the pictures I had taken too widely and the Secret Cities project hasn’t had that much exposure.

“I started the project in Manchester and I had already done some work in Edinburgh before I came up to Aberdeen. That had got me really interested in the Scottish cities and some of the architecture you can see around them.

“Aberdeen really lends itself to that kind of exploring and the sort of photography I was looking to take for the project.

“There are a lot of contrasting old and new spaces which were a lot of fun to capture. There are also a lot of really sacred places which make it really poignant.

“I love going to new cities because I think when you are in your own home town, you sometimes miss a lot of things.

“I really enjoy it when I can go and apply that same thought process, of making a real effort to access significant places, to somewhere I’m not familiar with.”

Andrew’s initial plan for Secret Cities was to capture images which would sum up the identities of the cities he visited.

He said: “When I was planning the trip, I knew I really wanted to get a shot of something which sums up the offshore industry as that’s the thing that really springs to mind when people think of Aberdeen. That’s why I initially focused on the area around the harbour.

“Once I’d done that, I spent a fair bit of time getting to know some of the older buildings in the city and working out the best shots that would be possible.”

Andrew said several of Aberdeen’s landmarks caught his eye on his trip to the city – with some taking him by surprise.

He said: “I was able to get under the Kirk of St Nicholas. It was built on the site of an old graveyard and it was really interesting to see some of the things that were underneath the church – including some human bones.

“There were two places that I really wasn’t expecting to be as good as they were but turned out to be really interesting.

“The first was the Masonic Temple. Getting inside there was absolutely fascinating and the people were very generous in terms of giving me access.

“There was also Rubislaw Quarry which I really loved. I got taken out on a boat into the deepest part of the quarry and just spent a bit of time rowing around getting a few different pictures.

“There were a lot of interesting things about the quarry. While I was in Aberdeen I spent a fair bit of time speaking to local people and a lot of the older people I met remembered when it was still operating.

“It was also really peaceful, which I was not expecting at all since it’s in the city. It could have been out in the rural countryside.”

To view Andrew’s work visit andrewbrooksartist.com