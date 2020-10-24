Photographers capture stunning images of northern lights over north-east

Photographers and astronomers were treated to a fantastic light display last night as the northern lights shone brightly in the skies above the north-east.

These spectacular images shared on popular Facebook page Aurora Research Scotland show the display as seen in places like Findhorn, Stonehaven and Lossiemouth.

Portsoy Harbour. Picture by Alistair Mair

The lights, known as Aurora Borealis, are caused when electrically charged particles from the sun enter the earth’s atmosphere. It can only be seen when the right conditions are met, including cold temperatures, no clouds and limited light pollution.